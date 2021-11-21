Bulgarians vote for president in runoff election

The new party has declared its support for Radev, along with several other opponents of Boyko Borissov, including the Socialist Party and the anti-elite There is Such a People party.

Gerdzhikov, a professor in ancient and mediaeval literature, is supported by Borissov’s GERB party and the mainly Turkish Movement for Rights and Freedoms.

A strong supporter of Bulgaria’s pro-Western orientation, Gerdzhikov has pledged to unite the nation, to improve the rule of law and work for better business opportunities.

Radev, a former NATO fighter pilot who studied for a time at the U.S. Air War College in Alabama, has pledged to maintain Bulgaria’s place in the Western alliance, if he is reelected. But he also has insisted for pragmatic ties with Russia and that sanctions on Moscow need to be lifted.

During a presidential debate last week, Radev said that the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, was “currently Russian." His remarks prompted protests from the Ukrainian government.

About 6.7 million Bulgarians are eligible to vote, but pollsters expect many of them to stay home because of growing concern over a new deadly COVID-19 wave.

Preliminary results will be announced Sunday night, with the final outcome due Monday.

