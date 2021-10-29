Bulgaria's hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 infection surge

In response to the worsening situation, Bulgarian hospitals are suspending planned admissions and operations and switching units over to handle the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients.

“Currently, we are experiencing one of the most difficult periods since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Georgi Georgiev, head of the intensive care unit at Pirogov, Sofia’s main emergency hospital.

He was concerned about the grave situation that many COVID-19 patients were in and complained about a shortage of medical professionals trained to handle them.

“The current situation is taking a serious physical and emotional toll. We are exhausted and at our limits,” Georgiev said.

The hospital's ICU has transformed three separate rooms to treat COVID-19 patients who need intubation and ventilators, plus 10 rooms for patients with milder symptoms. According to Georgiev, 30% of the COVID-19 patients at the hospital need to be intubated at some point.

Georgiev blamed the surge in infections on the widespread vaccine skepticism among Bulgarians, who have turned the country into the EU's least vaccinated nation.

On Thursday, thousands of people working in the restaurant industry took to the streets in cities across Bulgaria to protest the government’s decision to impose a mandatory COVID-19 health pass for access to indoor places.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption Protesters hold Bulgarian flags as they march during a national protest of restaurant owners, chefs, waiters, and bartenders, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday Oct. 28, 2021. Thousands people took to the streets in many cities across Bulgaria to demonstrate against a government's decision to impose a mandatory COVID-19 health pass for access to indoor places. (AP Photo Valentina Petrova) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Protesters blow vuvuzelas as they march during a national protest of restaurant owners, chefs, waiters, and bartenders, in Sofia, Bulgaria, Thursday Oct. 28, 2021. Thousands people took to the streets in many cities across Bulgaria to demonstrate against a government's decision to impose a mandatory COVID-19 health pass for access to indoor places. (AP Photo Valentina Petrova) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited