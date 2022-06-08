Bulgaria's ruling coalition threatened by defections

“A minority government is better than one that is under constant pressure and extortion (from a coalition partner),” Prime Minister Kiril Petkov told reporters on Wednesday.

Three ministers of the populist There Is Such a People party left the government, among them Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska, putting the future of the governing coalition in jeopardy. Their party leader, Slavi Trifonov, cited disagreements with the revision of the state budget proposed by the prime minister, accusing him of leading the country toward bankruptcy by raising new debt.