Bulldogs show some bite in 73-61 win over No. 8 Villanova

The Wildcats closed to 57-50 with 6:13 remaining, but Harris and Bolden answered with back-to-back 3s.

BIG PICTURE

Villanova: The loss won't end the Wildcats' streak of 30 consecutive weeks in the Top 25. It could, however, impact their conference title hopes and perhaps a shot at earning a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Clearly, Villanova wasn't itself during the first half — shooting 28% from the field, grabbing just one offensive rebound and giving up 34 points.

Butler: This has been largely a lost season for the Bulldogs. They struggled to find consistency between a rash of injuries and six postponed games. But the Bulldogs produced two solid performances this week by beating Seton Hall and now Villanova. If they keep it up, they could make a run in the Big East tournament.

TWO MEN OUT

The Bulldogs seem to have been playing short-handed all season and Sunday was no exception. Starting guard Aaron Thompson missed the game with shoulder and thumb injures and forward Christian David sat out with a knee injury. Thompson and David were two of the seniors honored with highlight packages that played on the scoreboard during timeouts in what could be their final home game.

UP NEXT

Villanova: Hosts No. 13 Creighton on Wednesday, a game that could determine the league's regular-season champ.

Butler: Takes another extended break before closing the regular season Saturday at No. 13 Creighton.

