'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1; 'Top Gun' flies back up ranks

“Top Gun: Maverick” was very narrowly edged for second place by Warner Bros.' “DC League of Super-Pets.” Warner Bros. estimated Sunday that its animated movie took in $7.17 million in its third week of release, just a nose above the $7.15 million for “Maverick." Final figures Monday should break the near-tie.

But while “Top Gun: Maverick” has been a boon to theaters recovering from the pandemic, the thinly scheduled dog days of August — and potentially a chunk of September — will pose a test to the industry. This weekend, the biggest new film in nationwide theaters was A24's “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a Gen Z horror comedy that expanded to 1,269 locations after last week's opening in limited release. It came in eighth with $3.3 million.

Lionsgate's “The Fall,” about two friends stranded atop a 2,000-foot radio tower, debuted with $2.5 million. Diane Keaton’s body-swap comedy “Mack & Rita" opened with just $1 million in ticket sales for Gravitas Ventures.

In overall sales it was the lowest ticket-selling weekend of the summer. With few new wide releases on tap — including two Idris Elba titles: the safari thriller “Beast” (Aug. 19) and George Miller's “Three Thousand Years of Longing” (Aug. 26) — moviegoing is likely to slow further in the coming weeks.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. "Bullet Train," $13.4 million.

2. “DC League of Super-Pets,” $7.2 million

3. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $7.2 million.

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder,” $5.3 million.

5. “Nope,” $5.3 million.

6. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $4.9 million.

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” $4 million.

8. “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” $3.3 million.

9. “Elvis,” $2.6 million.

10. “Fall,” $2.5 million.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP