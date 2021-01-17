Bulls roll past Mavs 117-101 to end 4-game losing streak

Zach LaVine, who had 21 first-quarter points in the earlier win over Dallas, didn't get his first bucket until the third quarter while going 1 of 8 from the field and making all eight free throws to finish with 10 points and 10 assists.

Thaddeus Young scored 15 points for Chicago, and Otto Porter Jr. had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas guard Jalen Brunson, who scored a season-high 31 points when Doncic was sidelined by a quadriceps injury in Chicago, was listed as questionable on the COVID-19 list and didn't play. Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell were out again.

TIP-INS

Bulls: After setting a franchise record with consecutive games with at least seven 3-pointers, LaVine missed all five shots from long range. ... The Bulls finished with six players in double figures. The other was Wendell Carter Jr., who had 12 points, seven rebounds and five of Chicago's 14 steals.

Mavericks: Dallas is headed out for another three-game trip. If all games go on as scheduled, the Mavericks will have played 11 of their first 15 away from home. ... During warmups for the first two of two straight games on MLK Day weekend, the players wore shirts that read on the front, “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” The back read, “honor KING.”

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago visits Houston on Monday to finish its fourth back-to-back. The Bulls have lost each of the first three back ends.

Mavericks: Dallas plays Toronto at the Raptors' temporary home in Tampa, Florida, on Monday in the second back-to-back of the season. The Mavericks lost at Chicago in the first game of their other back-to-back before winning at Houston.

