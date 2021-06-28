Burberry chief executive Gobbetti to quit to return to Italy

Gobbetti, who replaced Christopher Bailey in 2017, will leave the U.K.-based retailer after five years at the helm to take up a new, unspecified role in Italy to be closer to his family, the company said.

During his tenure, Gobbetti has sought to get more Burberry products to be sold at higher prices and rely less on discounts and sales. He also strove to improve Burberry's marketing and to focus more on wealthy young people.