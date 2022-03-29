Bureau looking at adjusting for undercounts in some numbers

A technical research team within the Census Bureau is looking at the feasibility of adjusting the numbers to reflect the undercounts from the 2020 census, which provide a foundation for the population estimates, so undercounts are not baked into future estimates, said Karen Battle, chief of the bureau's population division.

The population estimates are used for distributing federal funds and measuring demographic changes in the years between the once-a-decade censuses. No changes can be made to the figures from the 2020 census used for determining how many congressional seats each state gets or the numbers used for redrawing political districts.