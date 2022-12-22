Burkina Faso expels 2 French citizens says state broadcaster

Earlier this month the government suspended French broadcaster Radio France Internationale for having relayed an “intimidation message” attributed to a “terrorist,” according to a statement from the junta. Anti-French protests have become frequent throughout the capital with the situation turning serious after the country’s second coup this year at the end of September, when protesters waving Russian flags attacked and damaged the French embassy and badly damaged and looted the building housing the French Institute, which promotes French culture.

“There is a clear trend now that suggests an eventual break with France and move toward Russia," said Michael Shurkin, senior fellow at Atlantic Council and director of global programs at 14 North Strategies. “Partly this has to do with public opinion and pressure on the junta to be seen to be doing something to address the security situation. And many (Burkina Faso citizens) believe France is an obstacle in that struggle.”

Burkina Faso's new junta leader Ibrahim Traore has been more overtly open to working with other international partners, notably Russia. Earlier this month its Prime Minister Apollinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela visited Russia to strengthen relations and consolidate efforts to combat the extremist threat in the region, said Russia’s ministry of foreign affairs.

It's unclear how far Burkina Faso will go in distancing itself from France, say analysts. The French still have several hundred special forces with Operation Sabre based in the country.