Burkina Faso fashion designers: More to nation than conflict

“Burkina is one of the African countries that has a lot of potential to offer as far as fashion is concerned ... That is the reason why I set this project up, to expose Burkina designers and get them recognized at the international level,” he said.

Many of the designs featured Burkina Faso's traditional, handwoven Faso Dan Fani cloth made from cotton, which Zabsonre says has been worn by celebrities including singer Beyonce and fashion designer, Stella McCartney. The country is one of the top 10 cotton exporters in the world accounting for an average of 3% of global exports since 2000, according to the U.N.

Fashion in the country has evolved in recent years so that people have become more clothes-conscious, said Korotimi Dao, fashion designer and founder of Koro DK Style.

“Fashion week is not a challenge, it’s an opportunity to hope that everything can become right again,” she said.

Since 2017 the European Union has given $10 million to the Ethical Fashion Project, which has created hundreds of jobs for marginalized women and helps professionalize the textile and creative industry by connecting Burkina Faso producers and designers to the distinguished fashion and interior designers, Wolfram Vetter, ambassador to the European Union in Burkina Faso told The Associated Press.

“It’s time for these unrecognized artisans to play a part in the global fashion arena so that these crafts, traditions and cultures stay alive,” said Mallika Chaudhuri, founder and director of INDOI, a Britain-based womenswear brand. “We need to celebrate, revive and maintain local craft where designers and makers work together so that we move towards a more ethical and sustainable fashion industry.”

Caption Alex Zabsonré, founder of Ouaga Fashion Week, gives instructions to models participating in a show taking place in the streets of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Ouaga Fashion Week returned to the Burkinabe capital after a two year COVID-19 related break. (AP Photo/Sophie Garcia)

