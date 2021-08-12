Burnes fans 10 straight to tie record, Brewers rip Cubs 10-0

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.

Omar Narváez homered, got three hits an drove in four runs as the NL Central won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road.

The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

Burnes allowed a sharp single to the first hitter he faced, Rafael Ortega, then retired 12 in a row before Duffy’s hit.

After Duffy’s single, Burnes retired another 10 in a row before David Bote’s infield single in the eighth.

Leadoff man Kolten Wong doubled twice during a seven-run first inning against Jake Arrieta (5-11).

Arrieta lost his seventh straight decision, allowing eight runs in on 11 hits in four innings. Since his last win on May 25, the 2015 Cy Young Award winner has a 9.92 ERA in 11 starts.

Brewers right fielder Avasaíl Garcia exited with a bruised left hand in the first after he swung at an inside pitch and the ball struck him.

Taylor replaced Garcia at the plate. Taylor lined a single to right to drive in Milwaukee’s fourth run.

ROSTER MOVE

Milwaukee recalled LHP Hoby Milner from Triple-A Nashville and returned LHP Aaron Ashby to the farm team.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed RHP John Curtiss on the 10-day IL with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Curtiss, acquired from Miami at the trade deadline, was hurt in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader sweep in Chicago and may be out for the season. The 28-year-old righty was roughed up in his first game with Milwaukee, but since had allowed just one earned run in five outings. ... LHP Angel Perdomo also was placed on the 10-day IL (low back strain). … RHP Justin Topa, out all season (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the 60-day IL after rehabbing in the minors. … Closer and LHP Josh Hader (COVID-19 IL) is expected to be available on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (7-6, 2.23) faces Cubs ace RHP Kyle Hendricks (13-4, 3.68) in the series finale on Thursday afternoon. Hendricks has won 11 straight decisions.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong heads home to score on a Christian Yelich single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Omar Narvaez hits a two-run home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh

Caption Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong watches his RBI double during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Credit: Nam Y. Huh Credit: Nam Y. Huh