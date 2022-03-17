Burns part of 4-way tie for lead in title defense at Valspar

He felt the same way about his title defense. Burns didn't get caught up in memories of closing with a 68 to win by three shots last year. The Copperhead course, a sturdy test even in the ideal scoring conditions, was among his favorites even before he won.

“The thing about last year is it has nothing to do with this year,” Burns said. “So many things are different. There's not much correlation between the two. ... I'll look back forever on that event, it being my first win. Wins don't happen out here often.”

Danny Lee was among four players at 65, Justin Thomas was another shot back and Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka led the large group at 67.

Hadwin, who won the Valspar Championship in 2017, finished with a birdie to cap off a day of remembering why patience is so important to the way he plays. It's all about knowing when to attack for Hadwin, and even a little bad judgment worked in his favor.

He went for a front right pin on No. 6 with a pitching wedge when he says he should have taken a safer approach with a 9-iron and leaving a 15-foot putt. No matter he chipped in for birdie. And on his final hole at No. 9, uphill and over a bunker, he had about the same yardage.

“I immediately went to the 9 in that situation, just get it long past the pin, try not to be too greedy,” he said. “And I ended up making birdie.”

His strategy is simple: “Keep it out of the water, hit as many greens as possible.”

Lipsky went to the same Los Angeles-area high school as Collin Morikawa. He's 9 years older than the two-time major champion, and his road to the PGA Tour wasn't quite so smooth.

“I just wanted to play wherever I could,” he said. That took the 33-year-old Californian to a pair of wins on the Asian Tour and the European tour, and a Korn Ferry Tour win — the same day Morikawa won at Muirfield Village — that eventually led to a PGA Tour card.

Lipsky played bogey-free at Innisbrook, which he described as one of “crusiest” rounds he could play. He was rarely in trouble. His birdie putts were on the short side. The few times he had to save par, the putts were never far out of range. And he signed for a 64. Cruising.

As for Vegas? He needed a round like this.

Still stinging was his finish Sunday last week at The Players Championship. Despite hitting two balls in the water on the island-green 17th at TPC Sawgrass, Vegas came the par-5 ninth hole right on the cut line and 25 yards from the hole in two shots.

He he bladed a gap wedge over the green and into a bunker, made bogey and missed the cut.

The recovery process is off to a great start.

“Absolutely great,” Vegas said. “Exactly what I needed after last week. Game was there. I took advantage of the great conditions this morning. Greens are a little softer, not much wind, absolutely a perfect day out here.”

Vegas gave his round a boost with a 4-iron to 6 feet for eagle on the par-5 first hole after he made the turn. He had a 25-foot birdie on the par-3 fourth, a tough putt from right of the hole that can get away from players if they’re not careful, and a 6-foot birdie on No. 7.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Jhonattan Vegas holds up his golf ball for the gallery after making his putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Jhonattan Vegas holds up his golf ball for the gallery after making his putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption David Lipsky reacts to a missed putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption David Lipsky reacts to a missed putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Jhonattan Vegas hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Jhonattan Vegas hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Sam Burns tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Sam Burns tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Dustin Johnson watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Brooks Koepka bounces his putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Brooks Koepka bounces his putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Danny Lee, of New Zealand, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Danny Lee, of New Zealand, reacts after missing a birdie putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Peter Malnati reacts to an errant tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Peter Malnati reacts to an errant tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption David Lipsky hits from the rough along the 18th fairway during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption David Lipsky hits from the rough along the 18th fairway during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Collin Morikawa looks at his golf ball after putting out on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Collin Morikawa looks at his golf ball after putting out on the seventh hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Louis Oosthuizen, of South Africa, watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Scott Stallings hits to the fifth green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Caption Scott Stallings hits to the fifth green during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara