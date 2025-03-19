Burrow, Cousins and Goff will be featured on 2nd season of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series

“Quarterback” debuted in 2023 and was one of Netflix's top-streamed series. Last year, NFL Films, Omaha Productions and 2PM Productions had the series “Receiver,” following five wide receivers and quarterbacks throughout the 2023 season.

Burrow, Cousins and Goff had their 2024 season chronicled on and off the field.

Burrow led the league with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, but had his house broken into in December while the Bengals were in Dallas facing the Cowboys in a Monday night game. Cincinnati ended the season on a five-game winning streak and finished 9-8, but missed the playoffs.

Cousins — who also was on the first season of "Quarterback" — signed a four-year, $180 million contract last March with the Atlanta Falcons that included $100 million guaranteed. Cousins, however, was benched as rookie Michael Penix started the final three games. Atlanta finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after leading the NFC South late in the season.

Goff was a finalist for AP NFL Most Valuable player after he led Detroit to consecutive division titles and the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history with a 15-2 record. Goff passed for 4,629 yards and 37 touchdowns, but the Lions were eliminated in the divisional round by Washington.

