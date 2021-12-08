Burrow says injured pinky won't sideline him against 49ers

After the injury, Burrow's finger popped back into place, but was sore through the rest of the 41-22 loss.

He finished 24 for 40 — a season-low completion rate of 60% — for 300 yards and a touchdown, but threw two interceptions and was sacked a season-high six times. He tried taping the finger and wearing a glove, but finally just went without any protection on the hand. He said he didn't know how or if he would protect it this Sunday.

“Anytime you have a finger injury on your throwing hand, it’s going to take some tweaking to see how you’re going to be able to throw the ball,” he said. “But it didn’t hinder me too much on Sunday, and I think it’s going to continue to get better throughout the week.”

Taylor said he trusts his quarterback.

“He's in pretty good control of that. I'm not going to dictate what he wears or puts on it,” Taylor said. "He knows better than I do how it's going to feel and what he needs to do to get ready. I have full faith in him to get himself ready for Sunday.

Burrow's teammates certainly aren't concerned.

“He’s tough," tight end C.J. Uzomah said. “He's tough as hell.”

San Francisco (6-6) comes to Cincinnati (7-5) with both teams on the edge of the playoff picture in their respective conferences.

NOTES: Taylor said C Trey Hopkins (ankle) and T Riley Reiff (ankle) are day to day and will be worked back into practice this week. ... G D’Ante Smith (knee) and CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) were cleared to return to practice.

