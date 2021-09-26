Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10

The going for Roethlisberger was far tougher.

Playing behind an offensive line that is struggling to do much of anything right, Roethlisberger threw a pair of interceptions in Pittsburgh territory, absorbed four sacks and looked out of sorts much of the afternoon. Roethlisberger completed 38 of 57 passes for 318 yards — most of them while trying unsuccessfully to rally in the second half — with a touchdown and the two picks.

Rookie running back Najee Harris ran for 40 yards and caught 14 passes for 102 more as often the only playmaker at Roethlisberger's disposal. The Steelers were playing without leading wide receiver Diontae Johnson (groin) and lost JuJu Smith-Schuster to a rib injury in the third quarter.

Roethlisberger acknowledged before the season there would be growing pains while adjusting to a new line and first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada. What he meant figuratively has turned into something quite literal. The Bengals beat up the 39-year-old Roethlisberger, sacking him four times and knocking him down a handful of others.

Pittsburgh's line — one featuring two rookies, a free agent signee and a couple of holdovers — looks overmatched early in the season. Sloppy too. All five starters were called for at least one penalty while facing a revamped Cincinnati defensive front that is offering early proof the Bengals are far more than just Burrow and Chase.

INJURIES

Bengals: CB Chidobe Awuzie left in the second half with a groin injury.

Steelers: Not only is Pittsburgh's line playing poorly, it's now also beat up. Right tackle Chuks Okorafor left in the third quarter with a possible concussion and rookie center Kendrick Green left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Host Jacksonville on Thursday night. Cincinnati beat the Jaguars 33-25 at Paul Brown Stadium last October.

Steelers: Visit Green Bay next Sunday. Pittsburgh has won each of its past two visits to Lambeau Field, including a 38-31 win in 2013.

