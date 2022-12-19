Burrow throws for 4 TDs, Bengals rally past Buccaneers 34-23

Brady lost for the first time in a 23-year career after leading by at least 17 points. He was 89-0 in such games before Sunday.

The 45-year-old quarterback was 30 of 44 for 312 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He was sacked once, losing a fumble that Joseph Ossai recovered to put Cincinnati in position to go ahead 20-17 on Boyd’s TD catch and Burrow’s 2-point conversion throw to Higgins with 2:40 remaining in the third quarter.

Burrow finished the Bengals’ eighth win in nine games with his pass to Wilcox, capping a 62-yard drive lasting nearly seven minutes of the last quarter.

Tampa Bay went from doing little right in a 35-7 loss to San Francisco to scoring on three of four first-half possessions, with Ryan Succop kicking 21-yard field goal on a drive that stalled at the Bengals 3 and Brady throwing TD passes of 1 yard to Russell Gage and 5 yards to Chris Godwin.

The second half was a different story, with the entire third quarter being played inside the Tampa Bay 40-yard line and Burrow converting an interception, two fumbles and a bad snap on a punt into three touchdowns and a field goal to take control of the game.

INJURIES

Bengals: DE Trey Hendrickson (wrist) was inactive. Also played without CBs Nike Hilton (knee) and Jalen Davis (thumb) and TE Hayden Hurst (calf). ... DE Sam Hubbard (calf) left in the second quarter and did not return.

Buccaneers: All-Pro RT Tristan Wirfs missed his third straight game with a high ankle sprain after being limited in practice and listed as questionable. ... WR Julio Jones (knee), DT Vita Vea (calf), CB Jamel Dean (toe), and LB Carl Nassib (pectoral) were also inactive because of injury. ... S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) left briefly in the first quarter, finished the game.

UP NEXT

Bengals: at New England on Christmas Eve.

Buccaneers: at Arizona on Christmas night.

