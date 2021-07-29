Burundi, in reversal, says it will accept COVID-19 vaccines

Burundi continues to carry out mass screenings for the virus, and the health minister noted the more infectious variants now spreading. “If we do not change our behavior, we risk finding ourselves in the coming months at the starting point situation,” he said.

Burundi has had more than 6,700 confirmed infections, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Burundi’s decision leaves Eritrea, one of the world’s most closed-off nations, as the only African country that hasn’t accepted the vaccines. Eritrea's government has reported more than 6,500 confirmed cases.

The director of the Africa CDC, John Nkengasong, told reporters on Thursday he was not sure why Eritrea is not taking vaccines but “we continue to engage them....We leave no country behind.”