BreakingNews
Second injured officer evacuated from Clark County shooting scene; mobile home on fire
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bus falls off a bridge in Kenya, leaves 21 dead

Nation & World
By Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Police in Kenya say at least 21 people have died after a bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway from the capital, Nairobi, to the central town of Meru

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A bus fell off a bridge Sunday in Kenya and plunged into a river along the highway, killing at least 21 people, police said.

The bus, traveling from the central town Meru along the highway to Nairobi, the capital, “must have developed brake failure, because it was at a very high speed when the accident happened," said senior police official Rono Bunei.

The accident occurred about 6:30 p.m. and Red Cross officials said the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall.

Alex Mugambi, the manager of a community rescue team, said he believes the death toll is likely to rise.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya — and across the wider East African region — where roads are often narrow and police blame speeding drivers for crashes.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from Nairobi to the coastal city of Mombasa.

In Other News
1
Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active
2
Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms
3
Biden improves 'significantly,' throat still sore from COVID
4
Muhammad Ali's 'Rumble in the Jungle' belt sells for $6.1M
5
Pope lands in Canada, set for apologies to Indigenous groups
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top