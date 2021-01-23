Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

Before the pandemic, about 1 million people a year visited Grand Canyon West, mostly through tours booked out of Las Vegas. The Hualapai reservation includes 108 miles (174 kilometers) of the Grand Canyon’s western rim. In addition to the Skywalk, it has helicopter tours, horseback rides and a one-day whitewater rafting trip on the Colorado River.

The area near the crash is a popular endpoint for Colorado River rafting trips through the Grand Canyon.

It's also near where four Chinese nationals died in 2016 when their van collided with a Dallas Cowboys staff bus headed to a preseason promotional stop in Las Vegas.

In 2009, a tour bus carrying Chinese nationals overturned on U.S. 93 near the Hoover Dam, killing several people and injuring others. The group was returning from a trip to Grand Canyon.

John MacDonald, a spokesman for the Hualapai tribe, did not immediately have any further information about Friday's wreck. National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Keith Holloway said he didn’t immediately have more details about the crash or about NTSB involvement.

A spokeswoman for Grand Canyon West did not immediately return messages seeking more information.

___

Fonseca reported from Flagstaff. Associated Press reporters Ken Ritter and Michelle L. Price in Las Vegas, Terry Tang in Phoenix and AP/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative corps member Sam Metz in Carson City, Nevada contributed.