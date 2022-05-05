Bus video gives more info about Pittsburgh bridge collapse

When the Forbes Avenue bridge gave way, it sent a city bus and four passenger cars down some 100 feet (30 meters) to a ravine carved by Fern Hollow Creek. Another vehicle drove off the east bridge abutment and landed on its roof.

Although the preliminary report had said a total of 10 vehicle occupants had been injured, the agency has now concluded that there were nine people in six vehicles. Two were injured seriously, two had minor injuries, four were not hurt, and the injury status of one person is uncertain, the agency said Thursday. No one was killed.

Natural gas lines ruptured and required the evacuation of nearby homes.

The 447-foot-long (136-meter) bridge, about 50 years old, showed some deterioration during an inspection in September, but not enough to require its closure. The bridge has had a 26-ton (24,000 kilogram) weight limit since 2014.

The future of the bridge is the topic of a virtual meeting Thursday night in which city officials and neighbors are expected to participate.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has said up to $25.3 million in National Highway Performance Program funds will be used to rebuild the structure. The state agency has posted images of the replacement bridge's "overall design concept."