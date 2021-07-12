Busch brothers closing in on Allisons' record for Cup wins

“It’s a little-brother syndrome,” Kurt said. “I’m an older brother. I don’t know what it is to be the younger one. It’s a genuine feel of I’m not trying to push his buttons, but I know that as we’ve gotten older, the stats have stacked in his favor, and I’ve come to agreement with that in my own mind.”

Kurt predicted his brother would move past his hurt feelings in a few days. It might help Kyle to be reminded that he and Kurt are closing in on that record for most Cup Series wins by brothers. Bobby Allison (84) and Donnie Allison (10) combined for 94 Cup wins, the record for brothers. The Busch brothers now have 92 — 59 from Kyle and 33 from Kurt.

Kurt, 42, wants to make sure he’s still racing when the record falls.

“It needs to get done here in the next year or two while I’m still driving,” he said. “They still have that record, but Kyle and I are out here finishing one-two. We can chip away at it and try to get that done.”

The last time Kurt beat Kyle in a one-two finish, in Kentucky in 2019, it cost Kurt a seat on Kyle's plane ride back home to Charlotte. On Sunday, Kurt knew he should arrange his own transportation.

“It’s only about four hours back to Charlotte, so it’s not too big of a deal,” Kurt said. “But I’m pretty sure Kyle has already taken off.”

Kurt still smiled. He had something better than a ride home.

“We’ve got the trophy,” he said. “I ain’t worried about it.”

Indeed, the Busch brothers' sibling rivalry burns strong.

“I’ll tell you, the adrenaline gets going, the childhood memories come back,” Kurt said. “The best of the best in this business is in my mirror, and yet I can giggle to myself sometimes and go, ‘Yeah, I taught him everything he knows.’”

Kyle gave credit to his big brother as “definitely better than us today.”

"I thought I had him, and I did, but racing just didn’t play out for us today.”

Kurt said the rivalry can be intense.

“It’s an awesome, genuine battle between the two of us,” he said. “We’ve had some friction over the years, but as we get older we’ve gotten slightly a bit wiser and we’ve raced each other with a ton of respect on track to almost be teammates, even though we race for different organizations.”

The Busch brothers swept the Atlanta weekend races.

Kyle won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, his fifth win in five tries this season in the second-tier series, and said he doesn’t plan to return to the series next season.

Kurt Busch’s win could provide a boost in his search for a new team. His contract with Chip Ganassi Racing expires at the end of the year, and Ganassi sold the team to Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks this month.

Kurt wants to drive one of NASCAR'S new Next Gen cars next year.

“It seems to be an owners’ market right now, but for me I’m doing all I can with the Next Gen car on the horizon,” he said. “I’m a racer, and I’ll be a racer through and through. ... To drive this Next Gen car, it’s important to me, and I’m going to try to make it work.”

FILE - In this May 7, 2010, file photo, drivers Kyle Busch, left, and Kurt Busch speak to reporters during practice for a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series auto race in Darlington, S.C. The Busch brothers are moving up on the Allisons on NASCAR's all-time wins list for siblings. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

FILE - Donnie Allison , left, and Bobby Allison smile in Talladega, Ala., in this April 29, 1977, file photo. The Busch brothers are moving up on the Allisons on NASCAR's all-time wins list for siblings.(AP Photo/Joe Holloway, Jr., File) Credit: JOE HOLLOWAY Credit: JOE HOLLOWAY

FILE - Bobby Allison, left, is given his ring by brother Donnie Allison, right, as he is inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., in this Monday, May 23, 2011, file photo. The Busch brothers are moving up on the Allisons on NASCAR's all-time wins list for siblings. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton