Business groups, unions join together on infrastructure plan

Buttigieg described the framework agreed to by senators as an “incredibly ambitious deal that reflects a shared ambition to do big things.” Still, he worries that some may find it “politically advantageous to fail.”

“I think the biggest threat to this is politics,” Buttigieg said, adding, “I can’t think of better politics than actually delivering something that the American people want. I mean, the popularity that this has is off the charts.”

The framework agreed to by lawmakers has its critics on both sides of the political aisle. A group of influential conservative groups, including the Club for Growth and Heritage Action, says the compromise bill would “spend $1.2 trillion on Left-leaning priorities and fails to properly pay for it." The groups said some of the pay-fors identified in the bipartisan blueprint should be used to pay down the national debt.

Meanwhile, many Democratic lawmakers and groups are working to ensure that Congress not approve the $1.2 trillion package until there’s also a second bill providing additional money for health care, housing and other programs, which is unlikely to win GOP votes.

Buttigieg said the next few days and weeks are going to be decisive.

“It’s not a small thing to turn the outlines of an agreement, however hard won or however detailed into legislative text,” Buttigieg said. “We can’t let our energy dip at all in this critical phase.”