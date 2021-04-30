Bustos, who led Democrats' campaign arm, won't run again

“That’s how, 10 years ago, I decided to run for Congress,” she said. “And it’s why, today, I am announcing I will not seek reelection after completing this term.”

Bustos’ decision is sure to fuel Republicans’ already high hopes of capturing House control in next year’s elections by eliminating a Democrat who's been able to win over the years in a rural, blue-collar district. The district covers the northwestern part of the state and includes parts of Rockford and Peoria.

Bustos' move could also be dispiriting for Democrats. They will need to retain closely divided districts like hers to remain in the House majority and don’t want to send any signals that vulnerable incumbents are beginning to bail out.

But from a practical standpoint, the impact of her departure is less clear. Illinois will lose one House seat in 2023 following the reapportionment of congressional districts triggered by last year's Census, and Democrats controlling the process are sure to redraw the lines to maximize their chances.

Trump narrowly carried Bustos' district last November after Democrat Hillary Clinton won it by 17 percentage points in 2016, underscoring its evolving tilt toward the GOP.

“Failed @dccc chair @CheriBustos has such little faith in @HouseDemocrats that she’s calling it quits. What a fall,” tweeted Michael McAdams, communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Bustos is among four House Democrats who are not seeking reelection next year, compared to five Republicans.

Democrats currently have a 218-212 House advantage, with five vacancies.

That leaves party leaders needing nearly unanimous support to move President Joe Biden’s agenda through the chamber.

It also means Republicans need only to gain a handful of seats in 2022 to win control. History shows that the party that does not hold the White House usually gains large numbers of seats in midterm elections.

Fram reported from Washington.