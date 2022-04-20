Butler scores 45, Heat defeat Hawks 115-105 for 2-0 lead

From there, it was all Butler.

He had a dunk, a 3-pointer and another dunk — all in the span of 56 seconds — to turn things from in doubt to locked down, putting Miami up 10 with 1:20 remaining and ensuring the Heat would finish off the win.

“Just staying aggressive," Butler said. “Taking what the defense gives me."

As would be expected in a playoff series, pleasantries began being exchanged with more regularity. The first half featured 16 fouls by Atlanta and 14 by Miami — a season-high for the Hawks, one off the season-high for the Heat, and those 30 personals didn’t even include a double technical that Lowry and Hunter got for getting face-to-face.

Young picked up a technical for arguing a foul against him late in the third as well, the capper to a period where the Heat went from barely ahead to holders of a double-digit lead going into the final 12 minutes. He played the entire third quarter, but managed only two shots in that span — making both — and didn’t get to the foul line, while committing five turnovers in that period alone.

And in time, Miami hit its stride.

Kevin Huerter’s stepback 3-pointer with 8:59 left in the third pulled Atlanta within 64-62. The Hawks went nearly three minutes without scoring again, and the game looked very different after those three minutes.

The Heat went 4 for 4 in that stretch — 3-pointers by Butler, P.J. Tucker and Strus, with a layup by Butler in there as well — and it added up to an 11-0 run that pushed the lead out to 75-62. The margin remained at least eight points for the next 11 minutes, before Atlanta began clawing back.

Young hit Collins with a strike for a layup, and Bogdanovic’s long jumper got Atlanta within 94-90 midway through the fourth.

But the Hawks never got the lead. Butler saw to that.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Atlanta had three players (Hunter, Huerter and Bogdanovic) with three fouls by halftime for only the second time this season. The other was Jan. 14 — also at Miami. ... Among the adjustments the Hawks tried: Collins started Game 2, and Huerter opened the game guarding Lowry.

Heat: Duncan Robinson, who made eight 3’s and scored 27 points in Game 1, went without a shot in seven minutes. ... Soccer legend David Beckham was in attendance. ... Going back to the end of the regular season, Miami is 8-1 in its last nine games. ... Miami is now 5-1 against Atlanta this season.

2-0 LEADS

Teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-seven matchup have eventually won the series 92.4% of the time. The Hawks have never rallied from 0-2 down in a series (0-25) and the Heat have never wasted a 2-0 lead (17-0) — but there were four such rallies in last season’s playoffs, two by the Los Angeles Clippers and two others by Milwaukee.

GOING HOME

Atlanta now plays host to games 3 and 4. Since Jan. 17, the Hawks are an NBA-best 20-3 at home.

UP NEXT

Game 3 is Friday in Atlanta.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket and is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins attempts as basket as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, left is fouled by Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots over Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) and guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots as Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter defends during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

David Beckham and his daughter Harper Seven Beckham pose for a photo with the Miami Heat mascot Burnie during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)