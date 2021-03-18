Buttigieg: Biden plan will usher in a new transportation era

Buttigieg's remarks came after a r eport on Wednesday forecast that global gasoline demand has peaked and is unlikely to return to pre-pandemic levels due to shifts in consumer behavior, such as increasing telework and people moving to electric vehicles. People also are shifting to other modes of transportation, such as bicycles or scooters, for shorter trips.

A closely divided Congress is preparing for major fights over the shape and scope of an infrastructure package, including the level of federal investments in public transit versus roads and highways.

The recently passed COVID-19 bill included $30.5 billion for struggling transit agencies. Public transportation groups are urging even bigger investments in infrastructure legislation, which historically has sent 80% of its money to roads and highways over transit with the support of rural, Republican-leaning states.

During the presidential campaign, Biden laid the groundwork by proposing $2 trillion to address infrastructure and climate change. But the White House hasn't yet committed to a timeline for the release of a detailed plan, which already faces resistance from Republicans over Biden's focus on the environment and the cost.

On Thursday, Buttigieg said he saw opportunities to build out high-speed and other passenger rail in strongly Republican states, not just coastal, Democratic areas in the Northeast and California. He said that could reduce car-dependence, create jobs and help the environment. But he acknowledged he “can't do it alone,” without major federal investment and support from Congress.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and former presidential Democratic candidate made his return Thursday to the annual Texas arts and technology festival. SXSW Chief Programming Officer Hugh Forrest lauded Buttigieg as the “most successful startup” after making his first appearance at the event when running for president in 2019. The festival was canceled last year due to the emerging pandemic.

Buttigieg made clear his work on the Biden team is just getting started.

“When I leave this job whenever that is, I want to be able to look back and say my presence here helped make the 2020s a turning point in the story of American transportation,” he said, to make it more “equitable” and as a primary driver of solutions on climate change.

“I really think we can do that,” Buttigieg said.

Wes Wheeler, President, UPS Healthcare, left, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, go over COVID-19 vaccine shipping material and methods during a tour of a UPS Facility in Landover, Md., Monday, March 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster