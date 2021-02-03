Buttigieg says Transportation Dept will push 'bold' thinking

Praised by Biden as bringing a "new voice" to the administration, Buttigieg has pledged to quickly get to work promoting safety and restoring consumer trust in America's transportation networks as airlines, buses, city subway systems and Amtrak reel from plummeting ridership in the coronavirus pandemic. He also is expected to play an important role in promoting Biden's green initiatives, supporting the president's push later this year on a $2 trillion climate and infrastructure plan that would rebuild roads and bridges and expand zero-emission mass transit while boosting electric vehicle infrastructure.

In his email to staff Wednesday, which was accompanied by a shorter video message, Buttigieg said he will spend the next few weeks on a virtual listening tour with employees and looked forward to fulfilling Biden's vision of a thriving America “in partnership with all of you.”

He said he will work to “ensure that every single day, everyone here finds the Department to be a place of belonging and welcome — and that together, we cultivate a supportive, imaginative, bold, forward-thinking and kind working environment.”

Describing himself and his enthusiasm for transportation, Buttigieg recounted to employees how he loved travel and adventure as a child, with his bedroom adorned with a Lego monorail, a wooden ship bought by his grandfather when he was a Merchant Marine, and little model airplanes brought home by his father from business trips.

As a college student and young professional, Buttigieg said he took cross-country Amtrak trips and proposed to his husband at Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

“I know that, at its best, transportation makes the American Dream possible, getting people and goods to where they need to be — and directly and indirectly creating good-paying jobs,” he said. “We also must recognize that at their worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities can reinforce racial and economic inequality, dividing or isolating neighborhoods, undermining the government’s basic role of empowering Americans to thrive.”

“The legacy of American transportation can be both weighty and inspiring — and its future is of fundamental national importance,” Buttigieg told employees. “Here’s to all that’s ahead.”

Pete Buttigieg, with his hand on the Bible held by Chasten Buttigieg, is sworn in as Transportation Secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pete Buttigieg is sworn in as Transportation Secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris in the Old Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Pete Buttigieg, second left, looks on after being sworn in as Transportation Secretary by Vice President Kamala Harris, right, as Chasten Buttigief, second right, and Doug Emhoff, left, elbow bump, in the Old Executive Office Building in the White House complex in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik