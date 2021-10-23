BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired

Borghi ran 11 yards up the middle for a Washington State touchdown on their first possession, capping a 75-yard drive. Lopini Katoa replied with a 3-yard touchdown run, also capping a 75-yard drive, for BYU to tie it at 7.

But the rest of the first half was scoreless.

BYU missed a field goal and also turned the ball over on downs while in WSU territory in the first half. Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura, who leads the Pac-12 with 15 touchdown passes, was intercepted while throwing into the end zone to kill one first half drive.

BYU took the opening kickoff of the second half 75 yards in 11 plays. Allgeier scored on a 4-yard run for a 14-7 lead.

Washington State replied immediately, with Borghi scoring on a 1-yard run. But a conversion pass attempt failed and WSU trailed 14-13.

BYU got the ball on its 19 and marched down the field in 11 plays, with Allgeier scoring from the 2-yard line for a 21-13 lead with 14:57 left.

Borghi scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run up the middle with 4:14 left. But a conversion pass by Lincoln Victor failed and Washington State trailed 21-19.

BYU ran out the clock.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU is 4-0 against the Pac-12 this season, previously beating Arizona, Utah and Arizona State. The Cougars qualified for a bowl game with the win.

Washington State had trouble scoring after the loss of Rolovich, a master of its complicated run-and-shoot offense. But they showed heart in losing a close game.

UP NEXT

BYU: Hosts Virginia on Saturday.

Washington State: At Arizona State on Saturday.

