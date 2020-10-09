C-SPAN: Debate moderator didn't post questionable tweet

Frank Fahrenkopf, chairman of the Commission on Presidential Debates, said during a Fox News Radio interview Friday with host Brian Kilmeade that Scully “was hacked."

Scully could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. He was set to serve as moderator of the second Trump-Biden meeting, a town hall format on Oct. 15, but that has been called into doubt by the president's COVID-19 illness.

In a tweet posted before C-SPAN issued its statement, Trump again referred to Scully as a “Never Trumper,” adding “Fix!!!”

Scaramucci tweeted that he accepted Scully “at his word. ... He is an objective journalist.”