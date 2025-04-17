Cable car accident in southern Italy kills at least 4 people

MILAN (AP) — A cable car carrying tourists south of Naples crashed Thursday after the cable snapped, killing at least four people and injuring one, officials said.
Italy’s alpine rescue was responding to the accident at Monte Faito in the town of Castellammare di Stabia.
The cable car accident happened just a week after the destination reopened for the season. The cable car is popular for its views of Mount Vesuvius and the Bay of Naples.
In Other News
1
Drake complains about Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Super Bowl...
2
Suspect in custody in Florida State shooting, source tells AP
3
Rams' draft headquarters to be at LAFD Air Operations base to honor...
4
Ukraine's future is at the center of talks in Paris with Rubio, Witkoff...
5
Transgender women in Britain fear ruling could place toilets, sports...