Caesars Entertainment buys bookmaker William Hill for $3.7B

But its prospects darkened after 2018 when the British government sharply limited the amount that it and other bookmakers could charge on betting terminals, and William Hill turned its attention to the U.S., where legal sports betting was in its infancy following a Supreme Court ruling allowing individual states to legalize it in a case brought by New Jersey.

“The William Hill board believes this is the best option for William Hill at an attractive price for shareholders," company chairman Roger Devlin said in a statement. "It recognizes the significant progress the William Hill Group has made over the last 18 months, as well as the risk and significant investment required to maximize the U.S. opportunity given intense competition in the U.S. and the potential for regulatory disruption in the U.K. and Europe.”

Even before the sale was announced, the two companies had been drawing closer, agreeing on a joint venture in which Caesars owns 20% of William Hill's U.S. business in return for the right to offer sports betting at the more than 50 casinos Caesars runs in the U.S.

In Atlantic City, William Hill sports books operate at the Ocean Casino Resort, Tropicana, Bally's and Harrah's. It also runs the sports betting operation at the Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport near the Jersey shore.

New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, plunking down almost $668 million in August on events including resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski holds a ticket showing his $100 bet on the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2019 World Series at the William Hill sportsbook in the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., March 8, 2019. Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, it is buying William Hill for $3.7 billion. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Credit: Wayne Parry Credit: Wayne Parry