Caesars Sportsbook fined for wrongly denying hockey payout

It involved a Dec. 22, 2021 game in the Kontinental Hockey League, based in Europe and Asia, on which a patron whose identity was redacted from official documents placed in-game bets on a game involving the teams Vityaz Podolsk and Dinamo Riga.

The gambler bet that there would be over 4.5 goals scored during the game. Five goals were scored during the game, including overtime.

But Caesars marked the bets as losers and refused to pay the patron, according to documents in the case.

The gambler contacted Caesars and was told that the bets did not include goals scored in overtime and that the bets were losers. The gambler disagreed, and said that Caesars terms of service stated otherwise.

The enforcement division agreed and sided with the gambler, ordering Caesars to pay the bets as winners, and fining it $500; it could have imposed a penalty of up to $2,000.

“The patron's interpretation is correct,” wrote Deputy Attorney General Charles Kimmel in an Oct. 20 letter to Caesars. “Overtime is excluded unless the specific market says otherwise. This market unambiguously stated that overtime and shootout goals would count.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC