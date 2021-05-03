Cafes, restaurants reopen in Greece for outdoor service

Greece has been gradually easing restrictions despite stubbornly high infection rates and hospitalizations that have strained its health system. The country of about 11 million people has seen nearly 10,500 deaths and 346,500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures available from Saturday.

Tourism is a vital industry for the country, and tourism-related businesses and services are scheduled to reopen on May 15.

Greece’s vaccination drive has been picking up pace, with the vaccine appointment booking system now open to all those ages 30 and over. So far, the country has administered just over 3 million vaccines, with just over 2 million of those being first doses and more than 944,000 people being fully vaccinated with both doses. As of Wednesday, Greece will also start administering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

People sit in on a cafe terrace, in the Monastiraki district of Athens, with the ancient Acropolis hill in the background, Monday, May 3, 2021. Cafes and restaurants have reopened in Greece for sit-down service for the first time in nearly six months, as the country began easing coronavirus-related restrictions with a view to opening to the vital tourism industry in the summer. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

