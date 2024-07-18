Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA's game assist record with 19 in Fever's loss to Wings

Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game Wednesday night, finishing with 19 in the Fever’s 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana rookie Caitlin Clark broke the WNBA record for assists in a game Wednesday night, finishing with 19 in the Fever's 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings.

“I just try to set my teammates up for success,” Clark said. “I think at times I can almost overpass.”

The previous record was 18 by Courtney Vandersloot for Chicago on Aug. 31, 2020. Vandersloot also had 18 in a playoff game on Sept. 28, 2021.

And the league’s previous record for assists by a rookie was 16, set by Ticha Penicheiro for Sacramento on July 29, 1998.

The record-breaker for Clark came on a play where she set up Kelsey Mitchell for a 3-pointer with 2:22 remaining. That tied it at 93, but Dallas closed with an 8-0 run that included a turnover by Clark with the Fever trailing by four with 36 seconds left.

Clark entered the game as the WNBA’s assists-per-game leader this season. She added 24 points on 10-for-19 shooting.

