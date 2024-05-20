Caitlin Clark returns for 2nd half against Sun after apparent left leg injury in 1st half

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark returned to the Indiana Fever's starting lineup for the second half against the Connecticut Sun on Monday night after missing the final 5 1/2 minutes of the first half with appeared to be a lower left leg injury.

She was hurt after running into a pick with 5:37 left in the first half and stayed down, grabbing toward her lower leg.

When play stopped, the No. 1 pick from Iowa grimaced as she got up and limped toward the team’s bench before going directly into the tunnel near the team bench. Clark returned to the bench a few minutes later, warmed up with her teammates at halftime and then returned to the game.

She had eight points on 2-of-8 shooting with one 3-pointer, two rebounds and no assists before leaving.

