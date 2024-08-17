Caitlin Clark scores 29 to help Fever fend off furious Mercury rally in 98-89 win

Clark scored 13 of her 29 points in the first quarter, added 10 assists and four 3-pointers and helped the Indiana Fever fend off Phoenix's furious second-half rally to restart the season with a critical 98-89 victory.

“You knew they were going to come in here with a lot of confidence, with three people that have won gold medals,” said Clark, who was left off the Olympic roster. “You know their confidence is really high and I thought we came out and really set the tone.”

It wasn't just Clark, who posted her 10th double-double of the season, either.

Kelsey Mitchell made six 3-pointers and finished with 28 points and Aliyah Boston outplayed Brittney Griner, finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds as the Fever swept the three-game season series to add even more fuel to the budding rivalry between Clark and three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi.

The barbs began in April when Taurasi predicted Clark, the No. 1 overall draft pick, would face a rude awakening in her first pro season. Phoenix stoked the fire again this week with a Twitter video that included a young fan asking, “Who’s Caitlin? I’m here for Taurasi.” And then twice during the game brief scuffles broke out.

But whether it was Indiana (12-15) being motivated by the chance to face three Olympians, having a chance at their first season sweep of any team since 2020 or the Mercury dealing with the fatigue of the Paris Games followed by two road games in two days, Taurasi and her teammates certainly weren't themselves early.

It proved costly as the Mercury (14-13) fell into a 48-20 deficit midway through the second quarter.

“I think you can see it in their faces, you know, they're tired,” Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said. “There's going to be better days, for sure. We've just got to understand these games are going to come quick here, but I know all three of them are ready to sleep in their own beds.”

While one Olympic gold medalist, Kahleah Copper, finished with 32 points and eight rebounds, Phoenix’s other two — Taurasi and Griner — combined for just 12 points in the first half. Taurasi wound up with 16 points, but Griner had 10 points and four rebounds and dealt with foul trouble.

Still, the weary trio found a way to spur a comeback. Phoenix cut the halftime deficit to 54-37 then opened the second half on 25-7 run to take a 62-61 lead late in the third quarter.

After Clark returned, the Fever rebounded thanks to Mitchell's deft shooting and a Katie Lou Samuelson buzzer-beating 3-pointer to take a 73-65 lead. The Fever never trailed again in front of another sold out crowd.

“Yeah, it was pretty fun. I think we came out with a lot of energy,” Clark said with a smile when asked about the fast start. “I think there's times where we could have crumbled, but we just kept battling and fighting and I thought it was a really good one for us.”

All-Star weekend

Former Fever star and Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings addressed the crowd during a first quarter timeout to celebrate the city's selection as next season's All-Star Game host. Catchings will be one of five co-chairs on the local organizing committee.

The league announced Indiana's selection Wednesday. The game will be played July 19. Phoenix hosted this year's All-Star weekend. Indiana hosted the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Banner night

Before tipoff, the Fever paid tribute to the late Jim Morris, former vice chairman of Pacers Sports & Entertainment and an instrumental figure in the Fever franchise. He died in mid-July. Following a video, the Fever unveiled Morris' banner in the rafters.

He's the ninth player, coach or executive to be so honored and the first to have been honored for both the Fever and Pacers franchises.

Up next

Mercury: Hosts the Chicago Sky on Sunday.

Fever: Hosts the Seattle Storm on Sunday.

