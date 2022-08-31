California bill to make vasectomies cheaper goes to governor

Some health care advocates have pushed to make vasectomies cheaper for years, but states have been slow to make the change. That could be shifting in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, calling into question long-held assumptions about access to reproductive care.

“Reproductive freedom is on the line and it’s not a guarantee anywhere. Anything you thought was a given is not, and should be codified into law,” said Liz McCaman Taylor, a senior attorney with the National Health Law Program, a group that supports abortion rights. “(This bill) is so important for making California a safe space and a place where reproductive freedom for all people and all genders is valued and baked into the system."

Making vasectomies cheaper is just one part of the bill, which is aimed at making it easier for women to get contraceptives. The bill would require insurance companies to cover the costs of over-the-counter contraceptives for women. That means women could get male condoms at a pharmacy just by showing their insurance card. But the bill would not apply to men, because of a technicality with the federal Affordable Care Act.