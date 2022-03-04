California cop gets 6 years for shooting mentally ill man

Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler said evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 miles per hour (10kph) as Danville police officer Andrew Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him that violated his own training and put fellow officers in danger.

Hall made an “extremely poor choice," the judge said, and Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.