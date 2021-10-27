California county closes In-N-Out over vaccine verification

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government. It is unreasonable, invasive, and unsafe to force our restaurant associates to segregate customers into those who may be served and those who may not," In-N-Out said in a statement.

On Oct. 14, the only In-N-Out in San Francisco was closed for several days after repeatedly refusing to follow that city's public health mandate, authorities said.

The restaurant on Fisherman's Wharf reopened last week but is supposed to only offer takeout and outdoor dining. However, the city's Department of Public Health is investigating a complaint that it continues to permit indoor dining, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday.