California forest fire burns out of control near Yosemite

Evacuation orders were in place for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span of the sparsely populated area in the Sierra Nevada foothills.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the fire's effects.

Flames destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said. Numerous roads were closed, including State Route 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road — one of the main routes into Yosemite.

California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.

Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 3,100 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Sunday and there was no indication when it would be restored. “PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment,” the utility said as flames roared Friday.

The Oak Fire was sparked as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze, the Washburn Fire, that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite National Park. The 7.5-square-mile (19-square-km) fire was nearly 80% contained after burning for two weeks and moving into the the Sierra National Forest.

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter sprays water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter sprays water while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption The Oak Fire burns near the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption The Oak Fire burns near the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water on the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A helicopter drops water on the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighters holds a hose while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighters holds a hose while battling the Oak Fire in the Jerseydale community of Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home on Triangle Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home on Triangle Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home on Triangle Road in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames from the Oak Fire consume a home on Triangle Road in Mariposa County, Calif., Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighter Joanna Jimenez holds a dog she found wandering in a fire evacuation zone as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A plane drops retardant while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A plane drops retardant while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters help an elderly man from his car, seen at right, after he crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Firefighters help an elderly man from his car, seen at right, after he crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter removes a jacket from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. A police officer gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter removes a jacket from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. A police officer gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Chance walks away from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Chance gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Chance walks away from a car that crashed into a ditch while driving away from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Chance gave the elderly driver a ride out of the fire evacuation zone. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames rise above Darrah Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames rise above Darrah Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption An air tanker flies above the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption An air tanker flies above the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter runs to extinguish flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A firefighter runs to extinguish flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. Crews were able to to stop it from reaching an adjacent home. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption Flames leap from trees as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption Flames leap from trees as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Combined Shape Caption A structure burns as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger Combined Shape Caption A structure burns as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County, Calif., on Friday, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger