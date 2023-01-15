California gets more rain and snow, but dry days are ahead

A backcountry avalanche warning was issued for the central Sierra, including the greater Lake Tahoe area, through Monday.

The California Highway Patrol rescued three people whose car slid off a rain-slicked road and ended up teetering at the edge of a cliff in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Friday. The occupants of the car "were scared for their lives and were in disbelief" when they were pulled safely from the car as the vehicle's front end hung precariously over the cliff's edge, the highway patrol said in a statement.

“We cannot stress this enough. Please ONLY drive if it’s necessary,” the statement said.

Just to the south in Santa Cruz County, the tiny community of Felton Grove along the San Lorenzo River was under an evacuation warning.

The swollen Salinas River swamped farmland in Monterey County. To the east, flood warnings were in effect for Merced County in the agricultural Central Valley, where Gov. Gavin Newsom visited Saturday to take stock of problems and warn of still more possible danger.

“We're not done,” Newsom said. He urged people to be vigilant about safety for a few more days, when the last of a parade of nine atmospheric rivers was expected to move through.

The series of storms has dumped rain and snow on California since late December, cutting power to thousands, swamping roads, unleashing debris flows, and triggering landslides.

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.

At least 19 storm-related deaths have occurred, and a 5-year-old boy remained missing after being swept out of his mother's car by floodwaters in San Luis Obispo County.

Dry days are in this week’s forecast for California starting on Tuesday.

Credit: Keith Birmingham Credit: Keith Birmingham

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Kent Porter Credit: Kent Porter

Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Credit: Shmuel Thaler Credit: Shmuel Thaler

Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger