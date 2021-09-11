California man gets prison for massive charter school scam

The schools earned as much as $4,000 per student in state funding while providing “little to no education to most of the children enrolled," and some parents weren't even aware that their children were enrolled, the District Attorney’s office said.

McManus and Schrock also were accused of transferring more than $100 million in public school funds to private companies they owned and controlled under the guise of providing educational services.

In fact, much of the money went to line their pockets, prosecutors said.

In February, Schrock and McManus pleaded guilty to conspiracy to misappropriate public funds. Schrock also pleaded guilty to conflict of interest.

McManus awaits sentencing. He was among about a dozen people charged in the case. Most already pleaded guilty.

In all, more than $220 million in stolen funds is being recovered, of which $14 million will be paid in restitution to the students of the charter schools, the District Attorney’s 's office said. Other funds will go to the state.