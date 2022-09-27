California murder suspect, teen daughter killed in shootout

Investigators had issued an Amber Alert after Graziano fled with his daughter. He had been described as armed and dangerous.

On Tuesday, a 911 caller reported seeing the Nissan Frontier in Barstow, according the sheriff's department. Authorities said a pursuit began and Graziano fired multiple shots out of the vehicle's rear window.

The Nissan became disabled in Hesperia, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Fontana, authorities said. Deputies returned the suspect's fire, hitting Graziano and a female passenger, although police didn't initially confirm it was the abducted girl.

The original killing was discovered early Monday. Officers responded at around 7:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home, police said in a statement. Martinez was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Tuesday’s crime scene caused major backups along Interstate 15.

