California official criticized for appearing to call on gangs to intervene in immigration raids

“You guys are always tagging everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you,” Gonzalez said.

She further referenced “18th Street” and “Florence,” two infamous street gangs, and questioned why gang members were not protesting or speaking up about the immigration raids.

“We’re out there fighting our turf, protecting our turf, protecting our people and, like, where you at?” she said.

The video seemed to suggest Gonzalez was calling on gang leaders to “help out and organize” as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal agencies participate in the Trump administration's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The Department of Homeland Security called Gonzalez's comments “despicable.”

“She calls for criminal gangs — including the vicious 18th street gang — to commit violence against our brave U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement,” the department said in a post on X that included Gonzalez's video. “This kind of garbage has led to a more than 500% increase in assaults against our U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement law enforcement officers. Secretary Noem has been clear: If you assault a federal officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gonzalez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The city of Cudahy said in a statement Tuesday it was aware of the video.

“The comments made by the Vice Mayor reflect her personal views and do not represent the views or official position of the City of Cudahy,” the statement read. “The City will not be providing further comment.”

Cudahy is a Los Angeles suburb that's home to 22,000 residents, about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of downtown LA. According to U.S. Census data, 97% of residents are of Hispanic heritage.