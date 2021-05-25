California officials take wait-and-see approach with Baffert

Churchill Downs has said that if the split sample comes back positive, Medina Spirit would be disqualified from his Derby victory and second-place finisher Mandaloun would be declared the winner.

Baffert won a pair of weekend stakes races at Santa Anita. As Time Goes By captured the $200,000 Santa Maria Stakes and Hudson Ridge, co-owned by the trainer's wife, Jill, won the $100,000 Cinema Stakes. His only other weekend entry finished fourth.

In a separate matter, a 2-year-old colt from Baffert's stable died Saturday at Los Alamitos racetrack in Orange County.

The cause of Noodles' death was listed as respiratory-pneumonia on the California racing board's website. The colt had yet to make his racing debut. A necropsy will be performed and a review conducted as required by the board.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports