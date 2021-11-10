California parent gets 6 weeks prison in admissions scandal

Homayoun Zadeh, 60, of Calabasas, was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution and a $20,000 fine in Boston federal court. He pleaded guilty in July to one count of filing a false tax return as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He'll report to the federal Bureau of Prisons Dec. 7.

Zadeh was among 50 wealthy parents, athletic coaches and others arrested in March 2019 in the case dubbed "Operation Varsity Blues." The scheme led by an admissions consultant, Rick Singer, involved rigging test scores and paying off sports coaches to help students get into top universities across the country, prosecutors say.