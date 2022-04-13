California plan aims to triple sale of electric cars by 2026

The proposal released Tuesday by the California Air Resources Board puts the state on a roadmap to achieve Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's ambitious goal of phasing out the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It begins a months-long state review process and the plan requires approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Emissions spewed from gas-powered passenger vehicles make up about a quarter of the state's total greenhouse gas emissions — more than any other single source, according to the state air board. California has established some of the nation's most aggressive climate policies and is the first state in the country that's set a target for transitioning to zero-emission vehicles.