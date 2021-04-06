California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15

Newsom said he expects 30 million doses to be administered by the end of April, putting them on track to inoculate many of the estimated 32 million people eligible for the vaccine.

The pandemic has taken its toll in California, with more than 58,000 people dead, businesses closed and students who have been out of classrooms for much of the year. Newsom, who has pushed for in-person instruction to resume, said he expects no barriers to getting students back into classrooms safely by June 15, including college students.

Under the plan, businesses can open with “common-sense risk reduction measures,” including mandated masking and encouraging vaccinations. The state will continue contact tracing and testing.

Most capacity limits will be lifted, although large-scale indoor events, such as conventions, will be allowed only with testing or vaccination verification requirements, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, the secretary of health and human services.

Vaccine eligibility will expand to people in California 16 and older starting April 15, although some counties have already started vaccinating young adults.

The two-month advance notice should give people enough time to schedule their first dose, wait the recommended three to four weeks for a second shot and get through the two-week period for the vaccines to fully kick in, he said.

Taxin reported from Orange County. Associated Press writer Kathleen Ronayne contributed from Sacramento, California.

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks with news reporters at Park de la Cruz Recreation Center on Friday, April 2, 2021 in San Diego about the San Diego's newest pop-up vaccination site in the City Heights neighborhood. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP) Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda Credit: Nelvin C. Cepeda

A Los Angeles Traffic control officer directs vehicles to an alternative entrance to the Dodgers Stadium vaccination site in Los Angeles Friday, April 2, 2021. California has administered nearly 19 million doses, and nearly 6.9 million people are fully vaccinated in a state with almost 40 million residents. But only people 50 and over are eligible statewide to get the vaccine now. Adults 16 and older won't be eligible until April 15. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes