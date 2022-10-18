California stabbing suspect arrested after 1 killed, 3 hurt

About an hour later, police were sent to another reported stabbing about a half-mile (0.8 km) to the south. A man was hospitalized with non-life threatening stab wounds to the upper torso, Fahey told reporters.

Shortly after 7 a.m., two men were stabbed about a mile (1.6 km) south of where the second attack occurred. They were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Fahey said.

Sharp was carrying a knife when he was arrested near the scene of the third stabbing, police said.

“The motive for all attacks remains under investigation," a police statement said. “However, detectives believe the stabbings were unprovoked and the suspect and victims did not know each other."