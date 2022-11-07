California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her

Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.

"I felt a huge, like a really hard hit right, I don't know how else to say this, like right between my legs and it pushed me, it hurt and it pushed me up and out of the water," Jutronich described to ABC news affiliate KGTV.