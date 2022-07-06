California woman fakes cancer, forges notes to avoid prison

The notes also claimed she was too ill to work and could not make restitution payments to her former employer.

Two different attorneys hired by Chavez believed the notes were authentic and submitted them to the court, according to federal officials.

By August 2021, the notes forged by Chavez were asking the court to permit her to serve time in home confinement. In one forged note, attributed to a San Diego-area oncologist, Chavez wrote that “(a) year in prison could be a death sentence for my patient."

Federal authorities contacted the doctors named in the letters who denied writing them, though Chavez had been a patient of one of the physicians, according to federal officials.

“This defendant went to appalling lengths to avoid her initial prison sentence by falsifying medical documents to claim she had cancer. This offensive conduct is an affront to every person fighting that battle,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy said in a statement.